Manitoba teen faces several charges after parents choked with rifle

BRANDON, Man. — A youth from Brandon, Man., has been taken into custody after his parents were choked with a loaded .22-calibre rifle.

Police say they were called to a home on Brandon's south side on Saturday.

They say the teen used the rifle like a stick and tried to choke his parents.

He faces several charges which include pointing a firearm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He is being held at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

(CTV Winnipeg)