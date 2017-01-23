Manitoba teen faces several charges after parents choked with rifle
BRANDON, Man. — A youth from Brandon, Man., has been taken into custody after his parents were choked with a loaded .22-calibre rifle.
Police say they were called to a home on Brandon's south side on Saturday.
They say the teen used the rifle like a stick and tried to choke his parents.
He faces several charges which include pointing a firearm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
He is being held at the Brandon Correctional Centre.
