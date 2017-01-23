Advocates, taxi industry work to make rides in Winnipeg safer

Winnipeg taxi drivers may soon find themselves undertaking new sensitivity training to ensure passengers – specifically women – feel safer in cabs.

The Winnipeg Taxicab Alliance—which represents the local cab industry – recently met with the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) and the Social Planning Council (SPC) to discuss ways the industry could make passengers feel safer.

Last month, an independent review of the cab industry pinpointed safety as a major concern amongst respondents.

The report said that 58 per cent of the respondents surveyed said they felt safe in a taxi, with indigenous respondents even less likely to feel safe.

On Monday, alliance spokesperson Michael Diamond said in the meeting, it was expressed that drivers need better training on customer service.

He said both Duffy's Taxi and Unicity Taxi want to work with the SCO and SPC to develop an education curriculum and in-depth training plan to address concerns around passenger safety.

“One ride with any sort of level of customer service that is anything less than exceptional is not acceptable for the taxicab industry," said Diamond.

"I believe by in large taxis in Winnipeg are safe.”

Through the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, the Winnipeg Police Service released data showing that since 2013, there have been 39 reported cases where cab drivers were accused of sexual assault, an indecent act or other suspicious activity.

“These complaints are obviously extra heinous and we take them extra seriously,” said Diamond.

The police’s data list 31 areas of the city where incidents were reported to have occurred.

Five of the 39 reported incidents happened while passengers were taking a cab in the Jefferson area, numbers show.

Of the 11 reported incidents in 2016, three took place in Jefferson, while the rest happened in the neighbourhoods of Spence, Marlton, St. John’s Park, William Whyte, Central St. B, Chalmers and Munroe West.

'Cultural competency is key'

“Cultural competency” needs to be a cornerstone of that new training according to Kate Kehler, executive director of the SPC, who noted there’s a “culture clash” happening between cab drivers and passengers that needs to be remedied.

She said many cab passengers are among society’s most vulnerable, such as members of the indigenous community, seniors, women with children, and newcomers.

Many drivers are also newcomers.

“They’re new here, they’re trying very hard to get their feet under them, and they’re working very hard. Oftentimes they’ve been given very negative stereotypes around the indigenous community.”

“The problem is though because they are quite literally in the driver’s seat, they’re the ones in power,” she said.

Besides new training for drivers, passengers could feel safer if a cabbie's ID was posted in a vehicle and the complaint process with police and the provincial taxicab board was streamlined so drivers could be pulled off the road faster, Diamond said.

“The dispatch companies often learn about complaints through the media, which is just not helpful," he said.

The taxicab board board did not respond to Metro's interview request by press deadline.

“We are so concerned about the safety of people in taxis”

Christine Brouzes, who administers a Facebook group that offers rides for donations, said she has seen a steady increase in women signing up for the service, which brands itself as a safe alternative to taxis.

Since the page, Ikwe (Women helping women safe ride), launched last January, she said more than 14,700 members have signed up, with around 60 volunteers providing up to 2,000 rides per month.

Besides reports of assault, Brouzes says she's heard “hundreds and hundreds” of stories from women about experiencing emotional harm from cab drivers.

“Many women have told us stories that they’ve been asked by the taxi driver if they want to pay another way," she explained.

“Just the gross feeling that must give a woman to have to say, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ or ‘No, I want to pay cash.'

That’s traumatizing. That made them feel fear that the next time they take a taxi when they’re propositioned to pay in some other way other than money that the driver will force some other way upon them or just to have that suggestion is awful.”

As for the 11 incidents of assault and suspicious behavior reported from cab drivers last year, Brouzes believes that number is low.

“I’ve given a few hundred rides over the year and I can tell you more than 11 women have told me that they had been assaulted in a taxi.”