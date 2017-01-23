New company delivering wine, mead and coolers to Winnipeg doorsteps

Winnipeggers buying booze can soon choose between the liquor store and “liquor at their door” as a new company taps an innovative retail model.

The locally-owned Shrugging Doctor Brewing Company is leveraging the retail endorsement license attached to their manufacturer status to provide same-day delivery through online sales.

“(The legislation) states when we make a sale, we can give it directly to the customer or deliver it,” explained Willows Christopher, the company’s co-founder. “We sat down with the liquor and gaming authority and went through exactly what it would take to get this done and play within the laws, obviously.

“We’ve made sure we are 100 per cent compliant… now we’re trying to (balance) that with being the most convenient for the customer.”

To attain that highest level of convenience after launching Friday, Jan. 27, the Shrugging Doctor delivery crew will already be made up of 10 drivers and three dispatchers.

Christopher said for a flat rate of $4.99, the service will deliver liquor to any door city-wide in 60 minutes or less between 6 p.m. and midnight from Thursday to Sunday.

“Basically we’re trying to be innovative and bring liquor sales into 2017,” he said.

To begin, Shrugging Doctor will deliver their own products exclusively, but Christopher said this shouldn’t strike customers as a limitation because before even considering delivery, the company is all about “unique products” with a local twist.

Their flagship product is a sugar wine, they’re working on a “sweet mead” made with Manitoban honey, a saskatoon berry wine made with berries grown just outside of Winnipeg, and a variety of coolers and ciders.

Christopher explained the ordering process will be just like ordering food online, “you’ll see products, descriptions, pictures, click on a picture and (the product) is added to your cart.”

“When you go to check out you can choose whether you want it delivered immediately or set a time for future delivery,” he said.

Along the way, shoppers are reminded and prompted that they must be legal drinking age and will be carded upon delivery. If sufficient identification can’t be provided, the order won’t be fulfilled. All drivers will carry a “Serving it Safe” certificate.

Down the line, Christopher said Shrugging Doctor is “looking into partnering with other local manufacturers” and adding their products to their delivery offerings.

He said he doesn’t have much interest in adding big brand products to the catalogue as he’s “more inclined to help the local economy and craft brewing industry succeed.”

While liquor delivery is common in other Canadian cities and throughout the United States, it’s relatively new to Winnipeg. Hops Pizza throws in beer with their hand-crafted ‘za, but overall Manitobans haven’t had an abundance of options outside the Liquor Mart and ordering well in advance of their liquor needs arising.

Christopher attributes that to “antiquated laws” that he and his coworkers have spent “a lot of sleepless nights” working through.

Now more than two years in the making, he said he’s “very, very excited” to finally launch Shrugging Doctor and provide Winnipeggers with a service that was really a “long time coming.”