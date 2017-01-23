Hip hop meets symphony: New Music Festival turns 26 in style

The Winnipeg New Music Festival is far from new, but the event is turning 26 in eclectic style this year.

To celebrate opening night, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO), Culture Card and the Plug In Institute of Contemporary Art are partnering again by offering music, art, fashion and food all in one evening and all at the Centennial Concert Hall.

The festival launches Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. with guest composer Meredith Monk's Canadian premiere of Weave for two voices, and the world premiere of Christos Hatzis' Syn-Phonia: Migration Patterns.

Following the performance, the concert hall will be the site of the HUB opening night after party at 9 p.m.

“Over 40 local artists, designers, photographers and dancers will have access to this beautiful venue to showcase their incredible talent and entertain party goers until 2 a.m.,” said Culture Card’s Arturo Orellana.

“We experienced great success with this concept last October following the WSO’s “Symphonie Fantastique,” said Orellana. “We had over 400 people attend that event and anticipate the same positive response this Saturday.”

Tickets for both the concert and the party are $40 (tickets for the HUB can be purchased separately for $15).

Neil Middleton, WSO’s VP of Marketing and Sponsorship, said the combination of having the concert then an upbeat and entertaining party right after in the same place is a unique way of attracting new audiences.

“This isn’t your grandparent’s symphony anymore,” Middleton laughed. “What I mean is we recognize the need to be inventive and creative if we want to appeal to a younger demographic and have them gain an interest in all that we have to offer.”

In addition to hip-hop music, a virtual reality music studio, gourmet sandwiches made by King+Bannatyne and a complementary beverage from Winnipeg’s Little Brown Jug, the party includes a fashion show featuring local streetwear designer Eric Olek, founder of Friday Knights.