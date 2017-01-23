Wise Up Winnipeg leader 'irate' over unchanged amber light times

Todd Dube’s fight against what he calls Winnipeg’s “dangerously short” amber light times continued Sunday, and he says he won't rest until something changes.

“I’m more than frustrated, I am livid,” Dube said of the ongoing struggle to have anyone with the power to change the light timing see things his way.

He and former traffic engineers working with his advocacy group Wise Up Winnipeg assert that—in most situations—four seconds isn’t enough time to get through an intersection, let alone decide to stop before entering.

Drivers in Winnipeg are therefore forced into split-second lose-lose decisions, Dube said, that result in either a red-light infraction and ticket, or an accident.

Dube believes the result of the short amber times, particularly on 80 km/h roadways, is a “high incidence of collisions before the intersection,” predominately rear-enders.

On Sunday Dube clashed with Coun. Brian Mayes during a protest at the intersection of Bishop Grandin and St. Mary’s Road, with the councillor saying lengthening amber times wouldn’t be a magic-bullet solution, and Dube saying it’s ridiculous to imagine it not helping.

“It’s basic engineering, level one,” he said. “No other city in Canada or the world has a four-second amber time… Winnipeg’s is unique.”

To prove his point, Dube issued a challenge for councillors to call other jurisdictions or look into their policies and search for a single 80 km/h roadway with four-second amber light timing.

“When we called other cities to ask about Winnipeg’s situation, (noting chronic accidents), a couple thought it was a prank call,” Dube said. “They thought there was no way it could be serious, that’s how absurd the whole situation is.”

Beyond frustrated, Dube said he believes “the city should be held liable for any accidents that occur” at 80 km/h roadway intersections.

“This information has been in their hands for years and they’ve done nothing,” he said.

Dube said he has two appeal court appointments coming up during which he will make his legal case for overturning red-light camera tickets due to the short amber light times.