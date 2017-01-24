Trail-blazing safer spaces: Big Fun Festival adopts anti-discrimination policy

Winnipeg’s Big Fun Festival is aiming to be more inclusive than ever before this year.

The sixth installment of the winter music festival will showcase over 45 local and out-of-town artists this Wednesday to Sunday, at venues throughout downtown.

For the first time, Big Fun will operate under a comprehensive "safer spaces" policy at all venues. The policy mandates zero tolerance for discrimination.

Meanwhile, all festival volunteers, venue managers and organizers were required to attend safer spaces training for 2017.

Safer spaces is part of a larger movement with a focus on gender, sexual orientation and the experiences of visible minority groups.

“It’s a conversation, about creating spaces where everyone feels safe, welcome and accepted,” said Lauren Swan, Co-Founder and Marketing Director. “Basically it’s shifting the vibe of places and being cognizant of how different people experience spaces differently: as a person of colour, as a member of the LGBTTQ community, or as a woman.”

Big Fun and Manitoba Music will mark the development with Creating Safer Spaces in the Music Community, a free panel at 5:30 on Thursday at Fools & Horses.

Festival organizers attended a panel on safer spaces at Calgary’s Sled Island Music and Arts Festival last June.

“We decided to co-host our own and bring the conversation a little bit more to the public,” said Swan.

Winnipeg dream-pop five-piece Living Hour will be on stage Friday night at the West End Cultural Centre. It will be the band’s third consecutive appearance at Big Fun Festival.

Guitarist Gil Carroll said he expects the safer spaces policy will further open up Big Fun to fans and artists in the city, giving them the chance to feel that nobody is being overlooked.

“They’re considering everyone’s feelings and everyone’s abilities, and that’s an important thing for this event. I think it’s progressive; the way they’re sort of trail-blazing that idea in the city. It’s really cool and we’re really happy to be a part of it,” said Carroll.

Designated safer spaces volunteers will be present at every Big Fun venue; able to intervene should any incidents occur.

“This is the way the community and the world are moving towards,” said Swan. “We’re opening our eyes, learning more and doing what we can to create spaces where everyone feels welcome.”

Individual tickets and wristbands are available at Music Trader and Ticketfly.com.

Big Fun Festival 2017 venues

West End Cultural Centre

The Good Will Social Club

Sherbrook Inn

Thom Bargen Coffee & Tea

The Handsome Daughter

The Ballroom

Forth