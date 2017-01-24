Universal language: Franco Roots unites francophone and anglophone musicians

Music may be the universal language, but try writing a song that's not in your mother tongue.

Local francophone group Le NONS 100 has united five pairs of anglophone and francophone musicians for a show on Jan. 26 that may spark a new love for the language of love.

“It’s kind of gone like most co-writing experiences I’ve had,” said Grant Davidson, the English half of a duo with Justin Lacroix. “The challenge, obviously, for me is I’ve never written a song in French.”

Usually meticulous about his word choices for lyrics, Davidson was nervous about writing in a new language. He said Lacroix helped him shape his ideas and they’ve come up with a song he’s proud of.

“The nice take-away is that I can do it,” Davidson said.

The show’s structure was the idea of NONS 100’s programming director Eric Burke.

Going in, he was interested in how anglophone musicians would work with, what he calls, “killer” francophone singer-songwriters.

He got a taste of how they’d collaborate before the pairs went off on their own.

“We put them all in a room together with a mentor who basically gave a two-hour workshop on writing in French versus writing in English,” Burke said. “It was pretty mind-blowing to see what they were coming up with, actually.”

While Burke hasn’t heard much of what the musicians have planned for the show at the West End Cultural Centre, he insists this is a performance speakers of English and French alike will enjoy.

“This is more of a bilingual show than a francophone show,” Burke said.

Each duo will be performing a minimum of one French song, but the other two they bring to the stage may be in English.

What you need to know:

-Franco Roots takes place Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. at the West End Cultural Centre.