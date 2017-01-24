Manitoba minister won't say whether ban on night hunting is on the table

WINNIPEG — Municipal leaders from western Manitoba say they are optimistic new night hunting restrictions which would apply to indigenous hunters are in the works.

Reeves from a handful of communities met with Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox and pushed for a ban.

Scott Phillips, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Sifton, says hunting at night is not safe because hunters cannot see what they might hit.

Phillips says he and other reeves were encouraged by what they heard from Cox.

Some indigenous leaders have said they have the right to hunt at night based on Supreme Court of Canada rulings, and Premier Brian Pallister said last week the tension is leading to a race war.