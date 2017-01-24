Developers launch legal challenge against growth fees, call it 'indirect tax' on homebuyers

Developers in Winnipeg have launched a legal challenge against the city's plan to levy new growth fees on home builders.

On Tuesday, the Manitoba Home Builders' Association and Urban Development Institute announced they filed a notice of application at Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench that morning, requesting the new impact fee by-law be reviewed by a judge.

They are asking the court to declare the bylaw as invalid on the grounds that the city does not have legal authority under the City of Winnipeg Charter to implement the new fees.

The pair of development groups also want a ruling that states the bylaw is an "indirect tax" on homebuyers and is discriminatory.

“The legal validity of the impact fee bylaw has been in question since day one. We are asking the courts to review this matter in order to clear up the legal uncertainties that are affecting local businesses," association president Mike Moore said in a statement.

The application adds there is no correlation between the revenue to be collected from the new fees and the cost of servicing the city's existing and new infrasturcture.

A first court appearance has been set for Feb.21.

Last October, city council voted 10-6 in favour of charging the new fees on home builders.

The policy will come into effect May 1, with developers building new homes on the outskirts of the city being the first to pay.

The fee for building a new 1,800-square-foot home will be $9,500.

Since his time on the campaign trail, mayor Brian Bowman has championed the need for a a growth-related fee to be introduced in the city to ensure that growth pays for growth.