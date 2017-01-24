'Game changer' idea for e-waste recycling wins students $10K

Most homes in Manitoba have some kind of e-waste hidden somewhere, most know it can be recycled, and—sadly—most are unlikely to do something with it.

That problem was recently confronted by a team of students who won an annual big idea competition called Game Changer with their plan for an annual recycling event.

Haneen Shouman, one of the University of Manitoba students on Team Loop—which won $10,000 for their e-waste solution—said their goal was to “make the problem of e-waste less significant.”

In their prep-work, Team Loop’s research found approximately 50 per cent of Manitobans have e-waste in their homes, about 38 per cent of it is audio-video equipment, 62 per cent is old cell phones, and between 45 and 48 per cent is old computer equipment.

She said the issue is people stockpile their e-waste, “they know where to send it” but more often than not they’re unwilling to make a special trip to a recycling facility so they “throw these items in the normal garbage.”

“Our solution was a non-profit organization that would handle the marketing and awareness campaign in the City of Winnipeg for an e-waste collection event that would happen over a weekend every year,” Shouman explained. “The organization would handle campaign planning, marketing, awareness, and operations logistics for volunteers that would be collecting e-waste junk from people, then taking it to the recycling centre.”

She said it would be like how bags of raked leaves or Christmas trees get collected, it could just become an easy annual chore rather than a special trip with Team Loop’s plan.

Moving forward, the full-time students aren’t sure if they have the means to turn it into a citywide reality just yet, but recycling centres and other organizations have been calling since they won Game Changer.

“We’re still discussing how we can make this materialize,” Shouman said. “We were talking about maybe just starting this on campus (at U of M) and see how it works, then take that plan and maybe gradually grow it to cover more residential areas.