'We’ve come a long way:' Winnipeg's traffic management centre officially opens

It’s where the dreams of Winnipeg drivers come true.

The city’s new $3.6-million traffic management centre officially opened its doors on Tuesday.

The centre, headquartered on Elgin Avenue, promises to be the ground zero of traffic data collection in the city, tracking where accidents occur and adjusting the timing of lights to make for smoother rides.

“Seven years ago, a third of our city was controlled by dials and cogs found in museums,” Jonathan Foord, Signals Asset Engineer, told a crowd of reporters and city officials gathered for Tuesday's opening.

“Even a few years ago most of our intersections would go into flash when the rain was on an angle. We’ve come a long way.”

Now all 650 of the city’s signalized intersections will be controlled and monitored through one central system.

Staff will also have a bird’s eye view of what’s happening on the roads through 70 new cameras installed at busy intersections around the city.

Foord said the cameras can zoom up to three kilometres away from where they are mounted and have the ability to shake off snow.

From now on when a traffic signal breaks, the centre will be notificed immediately through its connected system so it will be fixed faster than having to wait for a resident to call the city.

“What we’ve done in two years is, as far as I know, unprecedented,” Foord said.

“To hook up 650 signalized intersections in eight months with the cost that we did—half a million—is unheard of.”

The state-of-the-art command centre features four work stations, and a large six-screen panel that broadcasts a live feed from the various road cameras beside detailed maps of the city.

Michael Cantor, a traffic signals engineer, called the centre a “game changer” for the city.

One of the biggest bonuses to updating the city’s outdated traffic signal system is synchronized lights, which provides drivers with longer stretches of green lights, making for smoother rides and fewer tempers.

Cantor couldn’t say exactly how much time drivers will be able to shave of their morning and evening commutes thanks to the new system.

Drivers will be able to access information about what’s happening on our roads through Waze, Google’s community-driven traffic app, which the city entered into a date-sharing agreement with back in November.

The data collected by the traffic management centre will be shared across other city departments, including with the Winnipeg Police Service, Cantor said.

Mayor Brian Bowman said protocols need to be developed to ensure peoples' privacy is protected in order for that information-sharing to take place.

Cantor said the centre will be staffed from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m..

During special events, such as Bombers, Jets games, or even the upcoming Canada Summer Games, Cantor said the timing of signal lights could be adjusted to deal with higher traffic congestion.

Besides cameras, staff will learn about traffic issues through 3-1-1 complaints, Twitter and residents that share information through Waze.