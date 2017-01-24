Warmerpeg: Winnipeg records above-normal temperatures this winter

Winnipeg’s weather this winter has been about as hot and cold as the Jets, and that’s really saying something.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist John Paul Cragg said overall the temperature is trending higher than normal, but with some rather notable, significant, and different-from-normal “fluctuations.”

He said unseasonably warm spells like the record-setting stretch that made a slushy mess of the city over the weekend are just one example.

First off, 2016 wrapped up with the warmest November on record, and an above-zero average temperature kept things like the Red River Mutual Trail from freezing early on.

Then, Cragg said, December started off similarly warm and only balanced out to “near normal” with a temperature drop in the latter half of the month.

“It was an average December in the end,” he explained, noting however that it was abnormal on the precipitation front as it wound up being one of the snowiest Decembers ever, with nearly 69 centimetres of white stuff falling practically all at once.

That strangeness preceded a “very cold” start to January which brought Winnipeggers back to reality and froze outdoor skating facilities at last, right before things heated up slowly until “temperatures stayed above zero for 67-hours straight” between Jan. 20 and 22, setting a January record for above zero temps in Winnipeg.

Cragg said temperatures in January normally average around -16.4 C, but despite the early month cold snap the average for January 2017 is -14.89 C and climbing.

“It’s only going to get higher as we move through this month,” Cragg said, pointing to more mild days ahead. “Temperatures are potentially bumping back up close to zero again for daytime highs early next week, before potentially dropping down to much cooler temperatures… near the beginning of February.”

Cragg explained the ups and downs are caused by two dominant air masses that infiltrate the prairies, one blasts cold air “unimpeded from the Arctic” and the other streams “warm pacific air” over the mountains across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

“There is often quite a bit of fluctuation in winter months in Winnipeg… you often see the big shifts in temperature from one week to the next because of those two air masses,” he said. “But for this month the warm-up has been particularly long and persistent.”

“That’s the difference.”