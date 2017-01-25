1 student injured, person in custody after knife assault at Winnipeg school

WINNIPEG — A student was injured and another person is in police custody after an assault at a Winnipeg high school.

Winnipeg police went to Garden City Collegiate around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a weapon.

Brian O’Leary, superintendent of Seven Oaks School Division, says a person entered the school with a knife.

O’Leary says there was an altercation and a student was stabbed.

The student taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

O’Leary says the accused is not a current or former student of the school.