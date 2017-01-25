Canada Summer Games lagging on volunteers

They’re not pressing the panic button just yet, but organizers with the 2017 Canada Summer Games hope more people start showing up to volunteer for the event.

Winnipeg is playing host to the games which begin July 28. With a little over six months before thousands of athletes, coaches and visitors descend on the city, the drive to recruit some 6,000 volunteers is kicking into high gear.

“Things have been progressing quite well as we do have just over 50 per cent of volunteer spots filled, but there’s no question we need more,” said Games President and CEO Jeff Hnatiuk.

Hnatiuk said there was an initial rush of people who eagerly signed up to volunteer for everything from accreditation to village operations. However, the flow of people taking an interest is beginning to trickle and Hnatiuk says they are working hard to get things back on track.

“Part of the issue is people don’t realize being a volunteer is more than just signing up to do something and then show up to the event to perform your duties,” he said.

“There’s a lot of internal work that needs to take place with our volunteers including screening, orientation, training and proper placement,” Hnatiuk added. “This process takes time and some people are not aware of that aspect.”

One of the ways in which organizers are trying to attract more volunteers is by holding recruitment drives.

The first one has been planned for Saturday, February 11 at St. Vital Mall from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We really need people to start taking an interest and sign up now if we are going to hit our target,” Hnatiuk said. “Winnipeggers and Manitobans are known for stepping up when it counts, so I have confidence we will start seeing movement on this front.”

Ticket sales also started off well when they went on sale in November. Hnatiuk said there has been a bit of a lull, but anticipates they will pick up again near the end of February when they are 150 days away from the Games’ start date. On that countdown date, details of opening and closing ceremonies will also be unveiled.

How to sign up as a volunteer

• Visit 2017canadagames.ca to sign up online. Be prepared to know when you will be available to volunteer.

• Go in person to the volunteer recruitment site located inside the Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, 625 Osborne Street. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Call 204-228-1085