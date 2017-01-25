Winnipeg Art Gallery hosting family-friendly Arctic event Sunday

Warm pacific air be darned, Winnipeg is a winter city and is giving families a chance to act like it this weekend at the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s “Arctic Chill Out” event.

On Sunday Jan. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the WAG is hosting an afternoon of “fun activities inspired by the Canadian Arctic” while showcasing its world-renowned collection of Inuit art.

The museum’s snowy rooftop will be open to the public to navigate it’s winter trail, visit an igloo, contribute to a sky-high “giant snow fort,” and also play with some Huskies while enjoying bannock—but that’s not all.

“Arctic Chill Out offers families the opportunity to learn about the Arctic while spending quality time together,” Head of WAG Education Rachel Baerg said in a release.

The WAG’s collection of contemporary Inuit art is the largest of its kind in the world, featuring more than 13,000 carvings, drawings, prints, textiles and new media—eventually it will all be housed in the unique Inuit Art Centre, but for now a good portion of it is on display in the Our land: Contemporary art from the Arctic’ exhibition.

Music and stories from Christine Gordon-Tootoo and Duncan Mercredi round out the arctic-themed event inside the museum, while kids can also make aninmal puppets or participate in an educational scavenger hunt through the ‘Our Land’ exhibit.