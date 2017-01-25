Council expenses, craft beer and cemeteries: Winnipeg council's first 2017 meeting

The mayor's office must abide by a new set of rules when it comes to spending public funds.

Following Wednesday's council meeting, Mayor Brian Bowman told reporters the new expenditure policy will bring his office’s spending under similar rules that govern how councillors can use their ward allowances.

The new policy provides a detailed breakdown of what are considered eligible and ineligible expenses, including business meeting meals and event tickets.

“This is a positive step in the interest of openness and transparency,” Bowman said.

Asked what, if any, specific changes the new policy will have on what the office can spend public funds on, Bowman couldn’t provide specifics.

“It is a large and complicated document,” he said.

The new policy states the office’s expenses will be audited annually, as is already the case for councillors’ ward allowances.

If the office requests to spend money on a “usual” purchase not outlined in the policy, the city's chief financial officer must approve it.

Back in 2014, council voted in favour of seeing an expense policy developed for the mayor’s office.

Bowman said he doubted any future mayor would try to reverse the new policy, saying it would be a step backwards in transparency.

More craft breweries?

During Wednesday's meeting, council voted in 76 changes to the Winnipeg zoning bylaw, which includes a loosening of restrictions for where microbreweries can open up shop and sell their wares.

Before the change, the city's land-use rules only permitted craft breweries to open in manufacturing areas of the city.

Now microbrewers will be allowed operate in commercial districts, but will be required to undergo a public hearing to ensure neighbours are onside with that.

Levy break for cemeteries?

Wednesday's council also voted to have staff study the financial impact of waving frontage levies for cemeteries operated by religious institutions or non-profits.

Coun. Ross Eadie brought forward the ask, saying although there was no increase to frontage levies in the 2017 budget, those who run cemeteries are struggling to make end’s meet.

City staff will have until July to report back on waving the fees, but finance chairman, Coun. Scott Gillignham, cautioned councillors that every policy change impact the city’s overall pocketbook.

“Every little impact that seems like a little impact has ripple effects and can, in fact, have a large impact,” he told council.

He reminded them that for the 2018 budget, city council is projected to have to balance an $88-million shortfall.

Gilligham added that work is about to get underway on next year’s budget.

Dakota Collegiate grant on hold

At the request of Coun. Brian Mayes, councillors voted to send back a request for a $600,000 operating grant to Louis Riel School Division so the executive policy committee could further deliberate on the matter.

The grant money, approved in the city’s 2015 budget, is meant to match funds promised under the former NDP government for Dakota Collegiate to build a new sports field.