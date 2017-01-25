Winnipeg police investigate two pepper spray attacks

Winnipeg police are investigating two separate pepper spray attacks on Sunday evening that may be related.

One victim, a 30-something man, answered the doorbell at his home in the 700 block of Sheppard Street at around 9:20 p.m. He was immediately sprayed in the face, even with three children under the age of five in the house.

The man and children were treated in hospital and released. He was unable to give a description of the attacker.

At around 10 p.m. that night, another man in his 30s was in the parking lot of his apartment building in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue when the suspect approached him asking for change. The suspect then sprayed the victim in his face and "attempted to further assault him," according to police. The victim was able to escape into his apartment block and lock his doors.

The suspect is described as a man, five-foot-10, about 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and a neck warmer over his face.