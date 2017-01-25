Winnipeg police investigate two pepper spray attacks
They say the two incidents from Sunday night are likely linked to the same suspect.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police are investigating two separate pepper spray attacks on Sunday evening that may be related.
One victim, a 30-something man, answered the doorbell at his home in the 700 block of Sheppard Street at around 9:20 p.m. He was immediately sprayed in the face, even with three children under the age of five in the house.
The man and children were treated in hospital and released. He was unable to give a description of the attacker.
At around 10 p.m. that night, another man in his 30s was in the parking lot of his apartment building in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue when the suspect approached him asking for change. The suspect then sprayed the victim in his face and "attempted to further assault him," according to police. The victim was able to escape into his apartment block and lock his doors.
The suspect is described as a man, five-foot-10, about 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and a neck warmer over his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-284 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
-
Inside the Perimeter
VanRaes: Pallister's 'race war' comments echo divisive U.S. politics
-
View from the 300s
Hustler: Ondrej Pavelec recall a desperate move for Winnipeg Jets