Jones on Jets: Rookies Laine and Matthews equally matched ahead of all-star game

The tale of this weekend’s NHL All-Star event mirrors the story of the season: A surge of young talent has gripped the league, but two rookies in particular are stealing the show.

Players like Connor McDavid (20), Nathan McKinnon (21), Bo Horvat (21), Seth Jones (22), and others like Nikita Kucherov, Johnny Gaurdreau, and Vincent Trocheck (all 23) represent the youth movement changing the league—but the youngest all stars of them all, Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine (18) and Toronto’s Auston Matthews (19) are the two to watch in Los Angeles.

Since before they were drafted first and second overall, their battle for rookie supremacy—and the Calder trophy for ‘rookie of the year’ honours—was highly touted. They haven’t disappointed.

After going tit-for-tat early on with multi-goal games, the two have maintained an elite scoring pace while growing more accustomed with the demanding NHL schedule.

Despite Laine’s season being interrupted by a concussion, he and Matthews are currently neck-and-neck for the rookie scoring lead. Matthews has 22 goals so far, Laine has 21, and both are on pace for 40-plus by season’s end.

They’re also tied in points with 38 each, both trailing Matthew’s teammate, fellow rookie Mitchell Marner who has 39 points overall.

Another category in which they are tied is how often they hit the net, both finding the target about 71 per cent of the time, but at this point in the season, each player leads his foil in a few statistical categories.

The Jets’ rookie has taken fewer shots on goal (114 to Matthews’ 157) so leads with an 18.4 per cent shooting percentage to Matthews’ 14 per cent average.

In 43 games so far, Laine also averages slightly more ice time, typically seeing about 18:15 of ice per game to Matthews’ 17:43 average through 45 games played.

Laine has had 11 multi-point games, while Matthews has had only nine.

The Finnish winger is also a better powerplay-goal-scorer to date, having scored seven goals while out with the extra man to Matthews’ four, but he’s not necessarily a bigger factor with the extra man.

Matthews has 12 power play points, beating Laine by one with his set-up role firmly established on Toronto’s number one unit as Laine is more of the triggerman for Winnipeg.

Both Laine (+7) and Matthews (+2) are net positive influences according to their plus/minus average, but Mattews has fewer giveaways (22) and more takeaways (39) so far (Laine has 38 and 26, respectively).

In terms of toughness, Laine (six-foot-five, 206 lbs) is far more adept at throwing his weight around with a whopping 51 hits to just 8 for Matthews (six-foot-three, 216 lbs).

But in his own end, Matthews has sacrificed his body with nearly double the number of blocked shots, stepping in front of 39 pucks while Laine has blocked just 18 so far.

Statistically, it’s tough to pick a better rookie out of these two so far, but if the first half of their first season has been any indication they’re fairly equally matched.

Fans and homer analysts in both Toronto and Winnipeg could make a case for either player being better than the other, just as scouts came to disagree on that very point before the draft.

Under their entry-level contracts they’ll both get a neat bonus of $212,500 for attending the all-star weekend festivities, but they’ll also get just their second look at one another since their first meeting on the ice of the MTS Centre Oct. 19.