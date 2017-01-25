Siloam Mission marks #BellLetsTalk day with mental health training

Mental health issues were front and centre in Canada’s social media sphere Wednesday, but a Winnipeg shelter chose to share more than a hashtag.

While Jan. 25 marked the seventh annual Bell ‘Let’s Talk’ day and social media shares with the #BellLetsTalk hashtag directed funds towards mental health initiatives, Siloam Mission shared a video of their frontline health specialist Kim Meknyk talking about her thoughts on mental health amongst Winnipeg’s “most vulnerable” citizens.

Melnyk, who instructed free mental health first aid training for Siloam Mission Employees Tuesday and Wednesday, said she sees many less fortunate people dealing with depression.

She noted some anxiety comes from “having to live every day wondering where they’re going to sleep” or wondering “how they’re going to be perceived” by others in the community.

One challenge she acknowledged for service providers like Siloam is trying to connect people with “services that meet their needs” – something that’s more challenging with often-invisible mental health issues.

“When we can’t identify what those needs are, it’s really important to have that space to be able to talk about how we’re feeling, how we’re coping, how we’re getting through day-to-day with the struggles that life has presented,” Melnyk said.

It’s for that reason she said making a concerted effort to create a space where anyone can have a voice is so important.

“I think what the Let's Talk campaign gives us is a space and permission to talk about these issues and to be authentic and to be able to check in with ourselves around what it is that we really need,” she said.

Further to that dialogue-enabling end, however, was Melnyk marking Bell Let's Talk day by offering the all-day basic mental health first aid courses to front line support staff and volunteers.

The training was one of 72 projects funded with some of the $1 million distributed in 2016 by the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund, which directs money from the campaign to local initiatives.

In a prepared statement, Laiza Pacheco, Director of Siloam Mission programs, said Bell Let's Talk recognizes “the importance of supporting people living with mental health issues and their families at the local level.”

She said it would enable Siloam to “offer more mental health support services to more people in Manitoba.”