Woman recovering following 'serious' stabbing attack

Winnipeg police are still investigating.

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman sustained a "serious" stab wound in the city's north west end on Tuesday evening.

Police say emergency crews responded to the call in the 1000 block of Sherburn Street at around 6:30 p.m. They found a woman suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-2877 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

