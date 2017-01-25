Woman recovering following 'serious' stabbing attack
Winnipeg police are still investigating.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman sustained a "serious" stab wound in the city's north west end on Tuesday evening.
Police say emergency crews responded to the call in the 1000 block of Sherburn Street at around 6:30 p.m. They found a woman suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-2877 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
-
Inside the Perimeter
VanRaes: Pallister's 'race war' comments echo divisive U.S. politics
-
View from the 300s
Hustler: Ondrej Pavelec recall a desperate move for Winnipeg Jets