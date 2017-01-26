Bowman calls for public inquiry after allegations of fraud, payoffs around police headquarters project

Mayor Brian Bowman will ask the Pallister government to call a public inquiry following new allegations of fraud and payoffs to the city's former top bureaucrat around the procurement of Winnipeg's police headquarters.

Bowman announced his plans to formally ask the province for an inquiry at a press conference at city hall Thursday.

Earlier that day, CBC News reported that RCMP alleged former CAO Phil Sheegl was paid $200,000 by Caspian Construction for helping them land the job of transforming a Canada Post warehouse on Smith Street into the new home of the city's police service.

CBC also reported that RCMP allege Sheegl shared half that money with former mayor Sam Katz.

Bowman called these new allegations "the most seriously damaging to public trust at city hall to date."

He plans to table a motion at an executive policy committee in February, asking the province to call for an inquiry.

The province wouldn't comment on Bowman's request.

"While our government understands the concerns raised by the Mayor of Winnipeg, it would be premature for the Attorney General of Manitoba to comment on an issue that remains under active criminal investigation. This is vital to ensure the integrity of the process‎," Heather Stefanson, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, said in an email statement to Metro.

Bowman said the scope of the requested inquiry will have to be decided by the city's public administration and legal services over the coming weeks.

Bowman said "all options are on the table" for what could be asked of the inquiry, including how the police investigated whistle-blower complaints around the redevelopment of the headquarters.