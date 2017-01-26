Canadian Museum for Human Rights back in the black thanks to feds

After staring down an almost $7-million deficit last year, the Canadian Museum of Human Rights (CMHR) is starting off 2017 “in a strong financial position” now that a long-standing property tax issue has been tackled.

Speaking at the museum’s annual public meeting Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Susanne Robertson announced that funding approved last December by the federal government allowing the museum to wipe out $8 million in accrued costs for payments in lieu of taxes (PILT) to the City of Winnipeg.

She said they had a $1-million surplus in 2015-16, but it didn’t mean much considering what the museum still owed the city, which would have put them “in a negative position.”

“We would have really had to look at cutting programs in the future and it probably would have restricted the museum’s operations significantly in the future,” Robertson said.

The federal funding, which has been extended to all six national museums including the CMHR, will also cover $2.7 million annually going forward for future PILT payments.

“It’s certainly a relief from our perspective and we had always hoped we would have this matter dealt with sooner rather than later,” said CMHR President and CEO John Young.

Young said they can now concentrate on making 2017 an eventful year for the museum by offering opportunities for public participation in Canada 150 activities such as new school programs and major public events.

“We are looking forward to being a venue for Canadians and visitors from around the world to explore Canada’s human rights history.”

The 2015-2016 annual report represents the first full year of operations since the museum officially opened in September 2014.

Young said while they’ve noticed a minor “dip” in the number of local people who are visiting the museum, it has become a tourism destination of choice for many who come from outside of the city.

CMHR 2015-2016 highlights

346,000 visits, with 54 per cent from outside of Winnipeg, 97 per cent satisfied or very satisfied and 92 per cent inspired by the visit

380,995 website visits

423 events held in the museum

20 awards for excellence, leadership and innovation