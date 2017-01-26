Health money is on the table, up to provinces whether to take it: Trudeau

WINNIPEG — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa has put tens of billions on the table in health transfers and it's up to the provinces whether to take the money.

Speaking in Winnipeg before a town-hall meeting, Trudeau pointed out that the federal government is also offering $5 billion over 10 years for mental-health and home care.

He did not answer a question about whether he would impose a deadline for reaching a deal.

Manitoba has launched an online ad campaign criticizing the federal government's plan to limit annual increases in health transfer payments.

The three territories, three Atlantic provinces and Saskatchewan have signed onto the plan.