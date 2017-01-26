Manitoba NDP wants province to expand deal to cover cross-border medical costs

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba NDP is calling for the province to expand a program that covers the medical bills of people from rural areas who must seek treatment in some U.S. border states.

NDP health critic Matt Wiebe cites the case of Robin Milne, a man from Sprague who suffered a heart attack in October.

Milne was initially treated at a hospital in Minnesota — which has an emergency medical care agreement with Manitoba — but doctors ordered him transferred to another facility in North Dakota where Manitoba patients aren't covered.

He says the Manitoba government has refused to cover medical bills that total $118,000.

Wiebe says the province should improve health facilities in rural Manitoba but also needs to pay the medical bills of people who must cross the border to get the help they need.

Manitoba health officials were not immediately available for comment.

Wiebe said the government should move quickly to ensure Manitobans are covered if they seek care in either state.

"We think the minister needs to take care of these costs for these families. It is an undue hardship on them," Wiebe said Thursday.

"We have heard stories of people who have had to sell their homes or make tough decisions about where they live, take out second mortgages — this is unacceptable."

The province has an agreement to pay the medical bills of people in southeastern Manitoba who seek medical care at two clinics operated by Altru Health System in Roseau and Warroad, Minn.

The government estimates that about 850 Manitobans are treated at these facilities each year. The agreement does not cover the costs of transporting patients to other hospitals in the U.S.

Wiebe said Milne's case shows the agreement needs to be updated.

"He was actually having a heart attack. He had no ability to make any decisions," Wiebe said.