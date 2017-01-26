News / Winnipeg

Teen arrested in high school machete attack

A 16-year-old victim was assaulted, sent to hospital for treatment and released.

Winnipeg police arrested a 16-year-old boy following a Garden City Collegiate attack on Wednesday.

Screen grab/7oaks.org

A 16-year-old is in custody following a reported machete attack in a Garden City high school.

Winnipeg police say they responded to a weapon call at Garden City Collegiate at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. A 16-year-old victim was attacked, sent to hospital for treatment and then released.

Several police units – including School Resource, the Tactical Support Team, General Patrol and District 3 Crime Unit – combined efforts and arrested the teen suspect. He's now facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with probation.

