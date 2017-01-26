Teen arrested in high school machete attack
A 16-year-old victim was assaulted, sent to hospital for treatment and released.
A 16-year-old is in custody following a reported machete attack in a Garden City high school.
Winnipeg police say they responded to a weapon call at Garden City Collegiate at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. A 16-year-old victim was attacked, sent to hospital for treatment and then released.
Several police units – including School Resource, the Tactical Support Team, General Patrol and District 3 Crime Unit – combined efforts and arrested the teen suspect. He's now facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with probation.
