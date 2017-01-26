Winnipeg's second super recycling depot open for business

Winnipeggers now have a new spot to dump their recyclables.

On Thursday, a new super recycling depot opened its doors on Pacific Avenue, making it the second facility of its kind in the city.

The first depot opened in February 2016 at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility for a cost of $5.2 million and nearly three years behind schedule.

The city says 74,929 vehicles have dropped off recyclables, which means nearly 4,000 tonnes of material has been diverted from landfills.

At both depots, Winnipeggers can recycle a variety of household goods – free of charge – that are ineligible for curbside pickup.

The materials accepted range from appliances and scrap metal, to electronics, yard waste, and tires and motor oil.

"Having the second 4R Winnipeg Depot located within Point Douglas provides area residents and all Winnipeggers, with a fast and convenient option for safely dropping off household hazardous waste materials in addition to their recyclables,” area Coun. Mike Pagtakhan, said in a release issued Thursday.

Unlike the Brady Road depot that accepts garbage – albeit for a cost – the new facility on Pacific Avenue does not.

The city plans to open a third super depot on Panet Road by late 2017.

A fourth could be built, but that depends on the demand from residents, says the city.