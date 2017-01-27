City hall promises to expedite road construction process in Winnipeg

City hall bureaucrats are promising to take steps that will speed up road construction in Winnipeg.

In a new report headed to Tuesday’s infrastructure renewal and public works committee, the department says it will advertise contracts for engineer consultant services for regional roadwork scheduled for 2018 on the city’s purchasing website this spring.

By awarding these contracts earlier, it means $40 million worth of next year’s roadwork projects could go to market this year or early 2018, meaning roads should be fixed faster.

“With record levels of investment in road infrastructure, a need was identified to enhance the current procurement process for consulting engineering services,” public works director, Lester Deane, wrote in the report.

He writes that advertising and awarding these contracts earlier was a decision that came out of a meeting with the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association and the Winnipeg Construction Association.

The meeting occurred following a February 2015 vote that requested the department strike a task force with industry members to evaluate how the roadwork procurement process could be sped up.

“In reviewing the current procurement process, the Public Service recognized that a number of internal systems associated with project selection and procurement of contractor services need to be updated and improved,” Deane writes.

“If the new process is successful it could be extended to other areas of the capital program such as the local street program in future years”

He says this new process could encounter issues if 2018 projects are pushed back to later years.

City to reimburse University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg student associations for U-Pass sales

The transit department is requesting councillors approve a new plan that would see the city reimburse student associations half of what it costs to distribute the U-Pass.

Tanis Yanchishyn, a manger of finance in the department, says the University of Manitoba Student Union (UMSU) and the University of Winnipeg Student Association (UWSA) submitted requests to the city, asking for compensation in order to cover the costs of handing out the passes.

“The U-Pass replaced thousands of post-secondary passes they previously distributed to eligible students. For the distribution of post-secondary passes, UMSU and UWSA were paid a 1% commission by the City; however, no commission or compensation agreement currently applies for the U-Pass program,” she writes in a report to be discussed by Tuesday’s committee.

She says the department is prepared to give a 0.5 per cent commission rate to both schools, which could mean $26,000 and $7,500 be paid annually to the UMSU and UWSA respectively.

As far as reimbursement goes, Yanchishyn says UMSU is eligible to receive $13,000, while the UWSA is in line for $10,000.