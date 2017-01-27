Rom-coms and foam bullet attacks: Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Winnipeg filmmaker makes light of heartbreak

Winnipeg filmmaker Tyson Caron’s “Lovesick” is a romantic comedy with an all-star cast of independent and local actors. Dash, 33, is broke, depressed and still in love with his ex who gets engaged. Everything seems hopeless until he meets the spontaneous Nora. Recently featured at the Whistler Film Festival, “Lovesick” was shot in Winnipeg. Playing at Cinematheque, 100 Arthur St. on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Visit www.winnipegfilmgroup.com for complete schedule and ticket info.

Don’t shoot your eye out!

Get ready to release your inner sniper this Saturday, Jan. 29 when Dartpocalypse takes over Sturgeon Creek Community Centre at 210 Rita Street. For $10 per player, you can be part of this NERF gun battle at two different times (12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.). All you have to bring is your skill as they supply the blasters, foam-dart ammo and safety glasses. Check out www.dartpocalypse.com for more details.

Gaming, fandom and fun

Keycon, Manitoba’s premier science fiction and literacy convention, is hosting a minicon on Saturday, Jan. 29. Gaming, panels, an art show and more take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (free admission). A dinner and a dance ($20 to attend both) follows starting at 6 p.m. featuring Keycon 32&33 DJ-THOR. The event takes place at the Royal Canadian Legion, St. James Branch #4, 1755 Portage Avenue. More info at keycon.org.

Music festival celebrates 26th anniversary

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra kicks off a week filled with music and art as part of its Winnipeg New Music Festival. This year, the WSO is celebrating Canada 150 with a diverse and colourful mosaic of Canadian ethnic composers. Opening night concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Centennial Concert Hall and is followed by The HUB after-party. Visit wso.ca for information.

“Run, Forrest, run!”