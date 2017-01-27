Rom-coms and foam bullet attacks: Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend
Chilly runs and geeked-out gaming are on Winnipeg's weekend agenda.
Winnipeg filmmaker makes light of heartbreak
Winnipeg filmmaker Tyson Caron’s “Lovesick” is a romantic comedy with an all-star cast of independent and local actors. Dash, 33, is broke, depressed and still in love with his ex who gets engaged. Everything seems hopeless until he meets the spontaneous Nora. Recently featured at the Whistler Film Festival, “Lovesick” was shot in Winnipeg. Playing at Cinematheque, 100 Arthur St. on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. Visit www.winnipegfilmgroup.com for complete schedule and ticket info.
Don’t shoot your eye out!
Get ready to release your inner sniper this Saturday, Jan. 29 when Dartpocalypse takes over Sturgeon Creek Community Centre at 210 Rita Street. For $10 per player, you can be part of this NERF gun battle at two different times (12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.). All you have to bring is your skill as they supply the blasters, foam-dart ammo and safety glasses. Check out www.dartpocalypse.com for more details.
Gaming, fandom and fun
Keycon, Manitoba’s premier science fiction and literacy convention, is hosting a minicon on Saturday, Jan. 29. Gaming, panels, an art show and more take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (free admission). A dinner and a dance ($20 to attend both) follows starting at 6 p.m. featuring Keycon 32&33 DJ-THOR. The event takes place at the Royal Canadian Legion, St. James Branch #4, 1755 Portage Avenue. More info at keycon.org.
Music festival celebrates 26th anniversary
The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra kicks off a week filled with music and art as part of its Winnipeg New Music Festival. This year, the WSO is celebrating Canada 150 with a diverse and colourful mosaic of Canadian ethnic composers. Opening night concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Centennial Concert Hall and is followed by The HUB after-party. Visit wso.ca for information.
“Run, Forrest, run!”
The chances of getting frostbite on Sunday are a long shot with forecasted temps hovering around -8 C. Perfect weather to take part in the five-mile Frostbite River Run to raise funds for the Riverview Community Centre. The route is through Riverview along Churchill Drive onto the Red River Trail to The Forks and back. The run includes chip timing, draw prizes, medals and a post-race meal. To register and pick-up race kits, head to Riverview Community Centre, 90 Ashland Ave. Friday, Jan. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The race starts from there at 10 a.m. Visit frostbiteriverrun.ca for details.
