Study garbage, then plan for compost: report

Before the city moves ahead with a new curbside green bin plan, it needs to first take a microscope to Winnipeg’s current garbage and recycling programs.

That’s according to a new report headed to Monday’s water and waste committee.

The report, prepared by Daryl Doubleday, the city’s solid waste manager, is the result of an April 2016 council vote that called for the policy review.

The vote also requested the water and waste department to devise a new consultation plan for organics collection, and explore ways the city would reduce the amount of waste that end up in landfill from schools, as well as commercial and industrial centres.

In the new report, Doubleday says the city’s Comprehensive Integrated Waste Management Strategy, adopted in 2011, should be reviewed first to ensure the current waste diversion targets make sense.

The policy essentially guides how the city does garbage and recycling pick-up with a goal of diverting more than half of all waste from landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The report says that from 2011 to 2015, the city increased its diversion rate from 18.6 per cent to 31.4 per cent.

“[The past five years] has seen immense changes to Winnipeg’s garbage and recycling services, including automated cart collection, leaf and yard waste pick-up, and the establishment of 4R Winnipeg Depots,” Doubleday writes.

The report request city council expend $200,00 to hire a consultant for a review, which would be due back in 2018.

Doubleday says that report will include plans on how the city should tackle the question of organics and waste collection moving forward.

“Nothing has changed. The facts haven’t changed. We don’t have alternative facts that anything other than if we want to get our waste rate diversion to 50 per cent we need to do curb side pick of composting or it’s not going to happen,” Coun. Jenny Gerbasi said Thursday.

She applauded how the report calls for a study on what a provincial or federal carbon tax could mean for waste collection in the city.

“Carbon pricing could provide a source of revenue for the city to do things that would reduce our green house gas emissions,” she said.

“The big barrier to the organics was the cost that councillors didn’t want to have to go to the constituents for.”

The report also calls for staff to look for what provincial and federal dollars could be put towards the city's waste programs.

Coun. Brian Mayes, chairman of the water and waste committee, says residents can still expect to be asked about curbside organics “fairly soon” as part of the city’s ongoing work around climate change.

“We’re not sweeping this under the carpet.”

Last Spring, council kiboshed a plan to consult residents on three options for an organics pickup program, which would have ranged from $55 to $100 annually.