Winnipeg police charge suspect with first degree murder in deadly Osborne Village shooting

Theodoros Belayneh died from gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting in Osborne Village last November.

Emergency crews respond to a shooting in east Osborne Village on Saturday, Nov.26, 2016

SHAUN MCLEOD / For Metro

Winnipeg police have charged a 23-year-old suspect with first degree murder in the shooting death of an Edmonton man. 

On Friday, police announced in a press release that Paige Crossman has been arrested and charged with the death of Theodoros Belayneh. 

Police say Belayneh, 32, died from gunshot wounds after a shooting happened around Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue on Nov.26 around 3 a.m. 

Another man was also shot and taken to hospita in critical condition, but survived. 

Crossman faces charges of  first degree murder, attempted murder, posession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and posession of proceeds from crime. 

Police say Crossman has been remanded into custody. 

