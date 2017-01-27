Winnipeg police charge suspect with first degree murder in deadly Osborne Village shooting

Winnipeg police have charged a 23-year-old suspect with first degree murder in the shooting death of an Edmonton man.

On Friday, police announced in a press release that Paige Crossman has been arrested and charged with the death of Theodoros Belayneh.

Police say Belayneh, 32, died from gunshot wounds after a shooting happened around Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue on Nov.26 around 3 a.m.

Another man was also shot and taken to hospita in critical condition, but survived.

Crossman faces charges of first degree murder, attempted murder, posession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and posession of proceeds from crime.