Woman charged in death of Edmonton man in drive-by shooting in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG — A woman has been charged in a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Winnipeg.
Two men were shot while driving early on Nov. 26.
Theodoros Belayneh, 32, of Edmonton, died.
Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver says it's likely drugs and or gangs played a part in the killing.
Paige Crossman, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and various drug charges.
She is being held in custody.
