Manitoban murder mystery: Eerie Churchill brought to life in The Flats

One date with the Town of Churchill and it was love at first sight.

When Winnipeg writer Ginny Collins decided to head north to Churchill seven years ago, she had no idea her experience would eventually be played out on a theatre stage.

“I went there to visit some friends and I couldn’t believe how exotic this place was,” said the 33-year-old, of the little town that boasts a population of roughly 800. “I know you wouldn’t necessarily link the term exotic with somewhere that is crazy cold and barren, but honestly, I couldn’t believe such a beautiful place existed in Manitoba.”

Her trip to Churchill inspired Collins to pen the script for “The Flats” which is currently playing at the Prairie Theatre Exchange until February 12.

The Flats itself is not geographical fiction, as it's located just outside of town. It’s where the Churchill River empties into the Hudson Bay.

Collins said what also isn’t fiction is how the town folk “keep each other alive up there.”

“People constantly look out for one another because as beautiful as this place is, residents are constantly on alert,” Collins said. “Everyone has to keep their vehicles and homes unlocked in case someone needs to immediately dodge a hungry polar bear.”

For her play, however, Collins turns that friendly community mentality on its heels. What if everyone locked their doors and Churchill became the scene of a missing doctor and the polar bears were the least of their worries?

This quirky murder mystery takes place on The Flats, a frozen strip of land that becomes the focus of a search for this doctor and brings forward strange residents, peculiar town secrets and even a few ghosts.

“The audience response to the play so far has been overwhelming,” said Collins.” It’s been such a surreal experience for me and I am thrilled people like it.”

Once The Flats has completed its run at PTE, the production will move into Winnipeg’s French Quarter. With a fully bilingual cast and crew, it will make its French-language premiere as Les Flats at Cercle Molière from March 2-18.