Sam Roberts Band bridges old with new on cross-country tour

Frontman of the Montreal rock band that bears his name, Sam Roberts will have lots of things - new, old and timeless - to sing about when he steps on stage Tuesday at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

The Sam Roberts Band is touring our frozen country again this winter in support of new record Terraform, released last October. With Roberts are his longtime bandmates Dave Nugent (guitar), Eric Fares (keyboard/guitar), Josh Trager (drums) and James Hall (bass).

The group is aiming to stand apart from what they’ve done before.

“That’s at the heart of what this tour is about; is coming and not just showcasing but finding a way to weave in all these new songs, this new vision, this new direction, into the music that we’ve made in the past. And try to write a new story with it,” said Roberts.

As a songwriter, he said he holds a mirror up to the times we live in. More often than not, what he sees is familiar: the endless struggle between lighter and darker aspects of human nature.

“If you let it be as unfogged or clear as possible, you’ll find that you’re facing the same things over and over again. I don’t think it was particular to 2016,” he said.

“If you look back to 2002, you’ll find the same things. Or to 1977, you’ll find the same things. By varying degrees, obviously, but we’re confronted by the push and pull of our own will as human beings.”

“Either it’s to covet and to envy and leads to destruction. But we also have this incredible capacity for love and compassion and altruism, and it’s the battle; the tug of war between those two sides of our collective personality, that in 2016 felt like the one side of us was pulling a lot harder,” he said.

That duality has always been in his songs, he said.

“You can have an uplifting song with dark lyrical content. Again, you have that kind of beautiful tension between the two, and I’m definitely drawn to that when I write songs.”