'Everyone is horrified:' Somalia-born Winnipegger fears Trump's travel ban

Donald Trump’s sweeping travel ban has one Somalia-born Winnipeg woman fearing for her U.S. relatives.

Mayran Kalah has large swaths of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends living in Minnesota, Atlanta, Boston, Ohio, North Dakota and Virginia.

“Everyone is horrified. We don’t know what’s happening,” she told Metro on Sunday.

Kalah, who landed in Canada with her family in 1993 after fleeing war-torn Somalia, has never travelled to the U.S. But she was hoping that would soon change. She’s in the middle of applying for her Canadian citizenship, with the hopes of obtaining her passport and travelling to Minnesota for a reunion with her former Somali classmates, who are all far-flung.

But on Friday, the U.S. president signed an executive order calling for a ban on citizens and residents of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States. The 90-day ban, which includes Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Libya and Yemen, caused chaos and large protests at U.S. airports yesterday.

Canada’s immigration minister has said the ban won’t impact Canadian permanent residents from those seven countries. But this comes as little reassurance to Kalah, who’s a Muslim.

“Now when I want to fly somewhere, now I’m scared because what if someone says, ‘You’re Muslim’ and they want to kill me? Can you believe that? That’s what is in your head. You don’t know what to think. You’re just scared to death.”

Michelle Falk, executive director of the Manitoba Association for Rights and Liberties, called it a “blatant disregard for constitutional human rights of Muslim peoples.”

“A lot of people are reconsidering their plans to travel down to the States, even though we’re not one of the countries that’s affected by the ban – just sort of an act of protest to not go down and spend our money in an economy that’s becoming part of this authoritarian regime,” she said.