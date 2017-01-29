Travel ban means uncertainty for woman studying in Winnipeg

An Iranian woman studying in Winnipeg is trying to understand what the United States’ new immigration policies mean for her and her boyfriend.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries – Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Iran and Iraq– for 90 days and any refugee admissions for 120 days.

Azita Fazelkhah is from Iran. The 29-year-old has been in Winnipeg on a student visa since September 2014. She’s working on a PhD in electrical engineering at the University of Manitoba and had planned to attend a scientific conference in New Orleans in February.

The travel ban means she will likely have to cancel a trip she and her Iranian boyfriend spent months planning, since they’re not allowed to enter the United States.

“I live in Canada, I study in Canada, but I can’t to the U.S. I can’t go to the conference,” Fazelkhah said, noting that missing out on the conference means she loses a chance to network with and learn from experts in her field.

She said she was shocked when she first learned about the ban.

“I was very upset. I kept refreshing websites more than 20 times a day, trying to see if there’s good news.”

Fazelkhah and her boyfriend arranged to visit New York, Las Vegas and California while in the U.S. and spent thousands of dollars preparing for the trip, including renting a car. They haven’t cancelled their bookings yet, but Fazelkhah said she hopes she can get her money back.

She said she’s also concerned for other Iranians and the people she’s seen on the news.

“People are the same everywhere,” she said. “It’s banning them by nationalities. It’s very bad. I think it’s very sad seeing people get in trouble. I really hope everything will be fine.”