Arguments heard over attack on frail boy by 48-year-old member of Hells Angels

WINNIPEG — The Crown says a 48-year-old member of the Hells Angels should go to jail for four years for a vicious, unprovoked attack on a 14-year-old boy who had survived leukemia.

Rod Sweeney was found guilty in 2016 of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for attacking the teen and his uncle with a metal bar.

Court was told the pair had been in an alley behind Sweeney's home where the uncle was teaching the frail-looking boy how to ride a bicycle.

The attack left the boy with his arm broken in two places.

The defence is asking for an 18-month sentence and up to three years of probation.

Sweeney's lawyer pointed to numerous character references that described him as a hard-working, blue-collar family man, a partner to his wife of more than 20 years and a father to three adult children.

The defence also noted that although he has been free on bail since his arrest, he had to move out of his family’s home, incurring thousands of dollars in costs from needing to find other housing. The defence also argued the separation from his family has caused him personal strain.

However, the Crown pointed out that Sweeney, a full-patch member of the biker gang, has nine prior convictions for offences including assault, uttering threats and weapons-related charges.

In addition, the Crown argued Sweeney has shown a “complete lack of remorse” over the incident, which had a “significant emotional and physical impact” on the victims.

The judge is expected to deliver a sentence on Feb. 1.