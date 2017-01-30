'With every fibre of my being:' Bowman promises to fight Islamophobia

Mayor Brian Bowman says he condemns Sunday’s deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque.

“We stand united and in solidarity with our friends from the province of Quebec, including those who subscribe to the teachings of Islam,” Bowman said at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The Sunday night mosque shooting left six people dead and 19 injured. One suspect remains in custody.

Bowman expressed his support for Muslims in Winnipeg. The flags at City Hall were also lowered Monday in honour of the attack’s victims.

“Those Muslims in our community need to know that we stand united with them, that we love them, that we will protect them, and that we will do everything in our power,” Bowman said. “Certainly, I will fight with every fibre of my being to combat Islamophobia and discrimination on the basis of anyone’s religious beliefs.

“These times we’re living in and certainly this attack is testing us as Canadians. It’s testing our willingness to continue to stand up for the values we hold dear as Winnipeggers and as Canadians.”

At the same press conference, Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth said there are no plans to increase local security measures. However, people can expect to see an increased police presence around mosques and schools to engage with the community.

“We remain steadfast in our support with the Muslim community in Winnipeg. I want to reassure the Muslim community that we support them and that we stand with them,” Smyth said. “This is a message of unity.”