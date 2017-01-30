Man, 90, found dead inside burning home; Fire was not suspicious
RCMP got a call Saturday morning about a house fire in the Rural Municipality of Riverdale. A 90-year-old man was found inside the home and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CARBERRY, Man. — The body of a man has been found inside a home in a small town in southwestern Manitoba.
RCMP got a call Saturday morning about a house fire in the Rural Municipality of Riverdale.
Officers were told someone may have been inside the home.
A 90-year-old man was found inside the home and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Office of the Fire Commissioner assisted with the investigation.
Police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
