Forecasters say major flooding possible in Manitoba this year

WINNIPEG — Manitobans are being warned of the possibility of major flooding in parts of the province this year.

Forecasters say a combination of high soil moisture levels and lots of snow could cause moderate to major flooding.

The severity of the flooding will partly depend on how much rain and snow falls in the coming months, as well as the spring thaw.

Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen says the government is doing what it can to prepare for the worst, but notes the Winnipeg area is well protected.

He says the government is reviewing emergency response plans and sharing information with communities including Morris, Brandon and Selkirk.