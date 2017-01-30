Forecasters say major flooding possible in Manitoba this year
Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen says the government is doing what it can to prepare for the worst, but notes the Winnipeg area is well protected.
WINNIPEG — Manitobans are being warned of the possibility of major flooding in parts of the province this year.
Forecasters say a combination of high soil moisture levels and lots of snow could cause moderate to major flooding.
The severity of the flooding will partly depend on how much rain and snow falls in the coming months, as well as the spring thaw.
He says the government is reviewing emergency response plans and sharing information with communities including Morris, Brandon and Selkirk.
Parts of Manitoba were hit by major floods in 2014 and 2011 which caused more than a billion dollars in damage and forced some people from their homes.
