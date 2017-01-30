New Waze traffic app endangers officers, says Winnipeg police union

A new city-sanctioned traffic app that allows drivers to anonymously post the location of police activity has the potential to put officers’ lives in danger, says the president of Winnipeg’s police union.

Moe Sabourin questions the rationale behind city hall’s promotion of Waze, Google's free navigation app.

In late 2016, the city inked an agreement with the tech giant to give them access to traffic data like road closures and accidents gathered through the brand-new traffic management centre, 311 and public works crews.

The app then disseminates that information in real-time to drivers, who in turn upload their own reports of incidents on the road.

One feature allows drivers to post the whereabouts of both marked and unmarked police vehicles.

“To be letting people know the location of whether it’s plain clothes officers that could be doing a stake or surveillance unit, that puts our members in danger,” Sabourin said in a recent interview.

“There are certain elements of the public — bad elements of the public – that would love the opportunity to be able to ambush a police officer. That would be our main concern.”

He adds that because officers who perform traffic enforcement are often alone, they are put at an even greater risk.

“Now that your location could be compromised the criminal element could find you a lot easier.”

“I hate to refer to this situation, but the Moncton shooting. That individual made a call, a false call to get police into the area so he could murder them.”

Sabourin believes city officials did not think through the ramifications of this particular feature of the app before offering up such a strong endorsement.

Now he wants city hall to revoke its support — although promotion is part of the data-sharing agreement with Google — or at least voice concerns to the company.

Metro contacted a Waze spokesperson, but did not receive a response by press deadline.

Coun. Jeff Browaty, chairman of the Winnipeg police board, acknowledged he hadn’t considered the app’s impact on officer safety and said he would look into the issue.

“I’m going to suggest perhaps the police start using Waze themselves and realize when they’re outed,” he said.

Browaty called it “disappointing” the app also broadcasts the location of photo radar cameras.

Sabourin agrees, and says letting people know where traffic enforcement is taking place only makes problems like speeding worse.

For Const. Rob Carver, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service, anything that encourages people to slow down is worth it.

He said that police-racking technologies, whether it’s an app or Facebook page that outs the location of holiday check stops, is part of the landscape of the job in 2017, which means officers have to stay vigilant.

“Is it concerning? It’s always concerning to know that, certainly in our line of work, but in many, that people know in advance where you are and you may not know that they know that,” Carver said.

Coun. Marty Morantz, chairperson of the public works committee, said he’s unaware of any evidence that indicates the Waze app has compromised officer safety.

This is not a new issue, however, as cities across North America have signed similar agreements with Google to power Waze.