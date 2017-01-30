Winnipeg Muslim students reeling from shooting while trying to understand travel ban

For Zeeshan Zamir, this past weekend “truly tested” his faith.

Zamir, who is president of the Muslim Student Association at the University of Manitoba, said he and others got together Saturday attempting to make sense of President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

And then another devastating blow.

“Next thing you know, we’re dealing with the mosque shootings in Quebec City,” he said.” From one major situation to another in the span of a couple of days. How do you wrap your head around that?”

The shooting Sunday night at the Centre culturel islamique de Quebec mosque in Quebec City left six people dead and 19 injured. One suspect, 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette was arrested. Police initially said two suspects had been arrested - but later said further investigation showed only one of them was a suspect.

Zamir said he wouldn’t be surprised if there was a link between the ban and the deadly shooting.

“At a glance, I would say they are related, but I guess we won’t know until more information is available.”

He said anxiety levels are high for students who are already feeling feeling stressed about their studies.

“It’s anxiety on top of anxiety. Many Muslim students are wondering how they will be able to do any research that would require entry into the states, or attend conferences that are related to their studies.”

Zamir said the one thing they are not feeling is alone.

“Other student groups, grassroots organizations and even our elected officials including the Prime Minister are showing their support, and that’s what we really need right now,” he said.

One of those groups is the Canadian Federation of Students. Manitoba chair Michael Barkman said students can take action in many ways to lend their voice to “fight against Islamophobia and racism.”

“There is fear and worry being felt, but also rage and we need to channel that anger by showing solidarity for those people who are being targeted by radical decisions that are being made and shocking acts of violence,” he said.

“We can mobilize by holding and attending rallies along with writing to our elected officials to demand action against inhumane policies,” Barkman said.

Among other things, Barkman wants Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the Canada-United States Safe Third Country Agreement which prohibits asylum seekers from coming to Canada through the U.S.

At least three vigils in Winnipeg planned to honour those were were killed and injured in the attack, including one at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque, one at the Manitoba Legislature and another at the University of Manitoba.