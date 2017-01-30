Winnipeg Muslim community to hold candlelit vigil for Quebec shooting victims

Reeling from the Quebec City mosque shooting, members of Winnipeg’s Muslim community are planning a candlelit vigil on Monday night.

The Manitoba Islamic Association is hosting the special service and prayers in honour of the six people killed and 19 wounded following the attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Quebec City's Ste-Foy neighbourhood.

Two suspected gunmen opened fire just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night. They are now in custody.

Osaed Khan, president of the Manitoba Islamic Association, said he was saddened by the news, which he learned on Sunday night following a local service.

“You think it’s always safe for any religious organization to come together and pray the way they want. It’s really disheartening that this is happening in Canada.”

Given that details – including the shooters’ motives – are still sparse, Khan would not directly link the shooting to the recent travel ban from seven mostly-Muslim countries to the U.S.

“It does hurt the community twice as much when we’re just dealing with a ban that’s almost immoral and then hearing another tragedy."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard have called the shooting a “terrorist attack.”

The Quebec City mosque has been the subject of threats in the past. Last summer, a gift-wrapped pig's head was placed at the entrance to the building.

But Muslims shouldn't be afraid, said Khan.

“We shouldn’t stop going to these places of worship and worrying that something could happen here."

The candlelit vigil will take place at the Waverley Grand Mosque at 2445 Waverley St. tonight at 8 p.m.