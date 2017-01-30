Winnipeg Police Board's Indigenous council wants Browaty gone

Mayor Brian Bowman is facing renewed pressure to remove Jeff Browaty from his post as chairman of the Winnipeg Police Board after the councillor made comments that employees shouldn’t take half-day training sessions on the legacy of Indian residential schools.

Browaty was appointed head of the Winnipeg Police Board back in November.

Weeks later, on the floor of council, Browaty questioned the need to train city workers on the legacy of residential schools—a comment he quickly apologized for following a backlash on social media.

"Taking away or paying employees overtime to attend this type of training, taking them away from cutting the grass, filling potholes, providing the services we count on, I don't think that is our position," Browaty said at the time.

Afterwards, Mayor Brian Bowman met with members of his Indigenous Advisory Circle, who raised concerns about Browaty’s comments, but ultimately recommended that he stay as chairman.

The circle advised Browaty to meet with elders and discuss the impact his words have had on reconciliation efforts and the community.

They also recommended that he receive further education of residential schools in addition to the training he has already committed to.

However, the Indigenous Council on Policing and Crime Prevention, a 14-person group that advises the police board, thought otherwise, according to member Damon Johnston, who also sits on the mayor’s Indigenous Advisory Circle.

“They didn’t feel that what he did was acceptable,” Johnston said, who added that he personally wants to see Browaty stay.

Johnston says that advice has been communicated to the board.

Board member Coun. Ross Eadie says Bowman requested the police board submit a formal letter outlining whether members think Browaty should be removed.

Only the mayor has the power to remove a committee chairperson.

“The police board has been meeting and discussing it for some time now and the ultimate decision will be made public as the mayor said when he receives a letter,” Eadie said Monday.

“It is my expectation that you will either know by the end of the day or tomorrow morning,” he said of the board’s decision.

As of Monday morning, Bowman said he had yet to receive a letter, but confirmed he did meet with Barry Tuckett, vice-chairperson of the police board on Friday, saying the nature of their conversation is private.

“At this point in time, I haven’t heard from the police board and when and if that occurs I’ll have more to say,” said Bowman.

“I’ve sought the council of my Indigenous Advisory Circle, I’ve accepted the councillor’s public apology,” he said of Browaty.

Bowman added the Indigenous Council on Policing and Crime Prevention is one the “many stakeholders” who have raised concerns about the status of Browaty as police board chairman.

Metro has requested interviews with both Tuckett and Browaty, but neither have responded.