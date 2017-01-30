Winterpeg pride: Winnipeg to officially become winter city

This just in: Winnipeg is a winter city.

Shocking news, eh?

But today, at 1 p.m., Mayor Brian Bowman will announce that Winnipeg is officially an accredited member-city of the World Winter Cities Association for Mayors.

No longer will Winnipeggers need to defend the fact we are a cold and barren place where nothing happens between the fall and spring.

Thanks to a submission by the City of Winnipeg and Economic Development Winnipeg, this city is now recognized as a place to embrace during the frigid and snowy season.