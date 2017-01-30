Winterpeg pride: Winnipeg to officially become winter city
Mayor Brian Bowman will announce that Winnipeg is officially an accredited member-city of the World Winter Cities Association for Mayors.
This just in: Winnipeg is a winter city.
Shocking news, eh?
No longer will Winnipeggers need to defend the fact we are a cold and barren place where nothing happens between the fall and spring.
Thanks to a submission by the City of Winnipeg and Economic Development Winnipeg, this city is now recognized as a place to embrace during the frigid and snowy season.
Mayor Bowman says he's “very pleased to begin collaborating with my counterparts in other WWCAM cities as Winnipeg works to leverage its vast expertise on what it’s like to innovate and thrive in a place renowned for its swinging temperatures.”
