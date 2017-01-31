Former Manitoba minister ousted from NDP caucus after harassment allegations

WINNIPEG — A former Manitoba cabinet minister accused of sexual harassment has been kicked out of the NDP caucus.

Caucus chair Tom Lindsey read a terse statement announcing that Mohinder Saran no longer sits with the official Opposition.

He declined to take any questions citing confidentiality but said the caucus stands against all forms of sexual harassment.

Saran was suspended from caucus meetings in November following a formal complaint that he had harassed someone in the workplace.

The NDP and Saran have not disclosed any details, but a party source told The Canadian Press that Saran was accused of making inappropriate comments and overtures to a subordinate.