No need to apologize for 'race war' comments about night hunting: premier

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is not apologizing for warning that tensions around night hunting are leading to a "race war."

In his first news conference since making the comment, Pallister says night hunting is a growing problem and needs to be addressed.

Pallister says he regrets the turn the debate has taken since he suggested the issue was fuelling a "race war," but says he was trying to ease tensions at the time.

Pallister told a crowd in Virden, Man. on Jan. 16 that it didn't make sense to him that young indigenous men were shooting moose at night just because they could.

The comments were widely condemned by indigenous leaders and opposition parties, who said indigenous hunters have the right to hunt at night.