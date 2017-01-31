Police seek two suspects in West End homicide

Winnipeg police have issued arrest warrants for two men in connection to a murder in the West End.

Just before midnight on Jan. 19, police responded to a call in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street to check on someone's well-being.

They found a man's body, who has since been identified as 38-year-old Trenten Jeffrey Balonyk.

Following an investigation, police found that three male suspects "seriously assaulted" Balonyk, who later succumbed to his injuries.

On Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Brendan Bo Severight and charged him with first-degree murder in Balonyk's death, including several weapon-related charges.

But police are still seeking two other suspects, each wanted on first-degree murder charges: Luke Blair Moar, 31, and Ryan Ralph Flett, 25.

Moar is described as five-foot-nine and 210 lbs. Flett is described as six-foot-one and 150 lbs.

This marks the city's second homicide of the year.