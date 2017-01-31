Police seek two suspects in West End homicide
Winnipeg police have issued arrest warrants for two men in connection to a murder in the West End.
Just before midnight on Jan. 19, police responded to a call in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street to check on someone's well-being.
They found a man's body, who has since been identified as 38-year-old Trenten Jeffrey Balonyk.
Following an investigation, police found that three male suspects "seriously assaulted" Balonyk, who later succumbed to his injuries.
On Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Brendan Bo Severight and charged him with first-degree murder in Balonyk's death, including several weapon-related charges.
But police are still seeking two other suspects, each wanted on first-degree murder charges: Luke Blair Moar, 31, and Ryan Ralph Flett, 25.
Moar is described as five-foot-nine and 210 lbs. Flett is described as six-foot-one and 150 lbs.
This marks the city's second homicide of the year.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or information regarding the whereabouts of the males currently wanted is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
