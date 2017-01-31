City hall orders search for 'innovative' snow-clearing ideas to improve service

City hall wants to get creative with its snow clearing—and maybe even save a few bucks.

On Tuesday, the infrastructure renewal and public works committee voted for snow-clearing maintenance staff to brainstorm new and “innovative” ways to improve service in Winnipeg.

“I’m looking for creative ideas,” committee chairman Coun. Marty Morantz told reporters after Tuesday’s meeting.

As an example, he pointed to municipalities that use beet juice, instead of sand, to make streets and sidewalks less slippery.

Morantz also cited a video of a grader that plows streets without leaving windrows that block driveways and sidewalks.

“There are ideas out there that we can always study and look at, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll implement them. We can see what he public service comes back with.”

“It’s a good idea for our public service to be forward-thinking,” he said.

The department will look at techniques used in other cities, explained Morantz, and said civic streets maintenance manager, Jim Berezowsky, has already started chasing ideas.

Morantz said the review would look at the city’s entire snow removal program, from streets and sidewalks, to plowing and sanding operations.

Staff will have to report back on their findings in September.

Asked about the financial impact of changing the way the city clears snow, Morantz said each idea that gets presented would have to undergo a cost-benefit analysis to determine how worthwhile it would be.

The goal of the study is to sniff out efficiencies, he said, which means finding ways to maintain existing service levels for less money, or spend a bit extra to do a better job.

“I think there are ways we can save money through innovation. Those are the kinds of ideas I’m hoping to see come forward,” Morantz said.