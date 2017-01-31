City hall notebook: From transitway public art to drones

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Arts Council issued a national call for Canadian artists to design public art along the Southwest bus rapid transit line.

In its call, the council says there will seven pieces of art installed at stops along the route.

“This includes applied work on overpasses, freestanding sculptural work at community gateways, and station details,” it reads.

Each of the seven sites have been assigned a theme that varies from celebrating and honouring local ecology to civic memory.

Themes include the natural history of the Red River Valley, Métis resistance and land rights and the internment of Japanese-Canadians in Manitoba.

The deadline for artists to apply is March 31.

The city has budgeted $1.5 million for the project.

Chief administrative officer, Doug McNeil, provided an update on the construction of the second phase of the transit line during a meeting of the infrastructure renewal and public works committee Tuesday.

He said crews will be finished construction of a transit station at Investor’s Group Field in time for the city to play host to the Canada Summer Games, which starts in July.

The next public open house for the project will be Feb.28

Committee votes to delay drone by-law

Councillors will learn more about the status of a proposed by-law for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) after Transport Canada releases its updated regulations in June.

Last September, Coun. Scott Gillingham requested the city draft a set of guidelines that help enforce the federal government’s regulations about where drones can be operated.

At the time. Gillignham told reporters he wanted the by-law to focus on education and safety.

But given the fact Ottawa is in the midst of updating its own regulations, it’s better that the city wait, according to Lester Deane, director of the public works department.

He said other municipalities in Canada have local drone by-laws, but those will have to be updated once Transport Canada releases its revised rules.

City to study cycling and pedestrian monitoring program

For the next four months, city staff will study what resources are needed to implement a comprehensive cycling and pedestrian monitoring program.

Coun. Janice Lukes brought forward the idea, saying it builds upon the money being spent to improve active transportation around the city.

“I don’t think I have to go into detail of how data helps us make better decision,” she told Tuesday’s committee.

Back in September, the city began counting cyclists at 40 sites around the city.

In her motion, Lukes requested the department should publish a regular walking and biking account, as well as annual transportation monitoring report.

Student groups to get cash for U-Pass

Councillors have also approved a plan that would see the city reimburse student associations at the University of Manitoba and University of Winnipeg some of what it costs to distribute the U-Pass.

The new compensations agreement is outlined in a report prepared by Tanis Yanchishyn, a manger of finance for Winnipeg Transit.

She writes the University of Manitoba Student Union (UMSU) and the University of Winnipeg Student Association (UWSA) used to receive a one per cent commission from the city for distributing post-secondary transit passes, but no such deal exists now that the U-Pass is in the picture.

The department recommends reimbursing up to half of what it costs to handout the U-Pass and a 0.5 per cent commission rate to both groups.