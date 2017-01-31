Winnipeg police arrest 21-year-old man after six apparently random stabbings

Winnipeg police have arrested a 21-year-old man following the stabbings of six men.

Police say Jesse Nedohin is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, robbery and possession of a weapon.

The attacks occurred between Jan. 13 and Monday night when two men were stabbed while lining up for dinner outside a downtown homeless shelter.

Police say another 61-year-old man was stabbed hours later.

They say none of the victims know the suspect and the attacks appear unprovoked.